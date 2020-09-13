What are Nvidia and Arm? And why are they talking about getting together?

Nvidia Corp. is best known for making the graphics chips in videogames that have been in hot demand during the pandemic. Its chips are, for instance, in the wildly popular Nintendo Switch. But Nvidia does much more. Its chips also go into data centers that are seeing booming business as remote work has taken off, and they have become the workhorses of artificial-intelligence calculations that have grown as more businesses embrace automation. All that has made Nvidia a Wall Street darling. Its shares have more than doubled, helping Nvidia become the most valuable U.S. semiconductor maker, overtaking Intel.