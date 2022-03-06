What companies have pulled back from Russia?

Netflix Inc. said it has no plans to add any Russian channels to its service in the country, despite a regulation that would require the streaming giant to carry several Russian state-run broadcasters. The company, which launched in Russia just over a year ago, was informed in December it would have to comply with a new rule to distribute as many as 20 local news, sports and entertainment channels, according to a person familiar with the matter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}