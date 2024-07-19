What do Joe Biden and the boss of Starbucks have in common?
The Economist 5 min read 19 Jul 2024, 02:00 PM IST
- Both are grappling with gloomy consumers at home and trouble abroad
In Thomas Babington Macaulay’s “History of England", the bustling coffeehouses of the 17th century were “the chief organs through which the public opinion of the metropolis vented itself". But what happens when the metropolis stays away? Laxman Narasimhan, boss of Starbucks, the world’s mightiest coffee chain, is finding out the hard way.
