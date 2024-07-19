What do Joe Biden and the boss of Starbucks have in common?

Those consumers won’t stay blue for ever. But Mr Narasimhan’s plan, which he has dubbed the “triple shot with two pumps" strategy, looks surprisingly modest, despite its disturbing moniker. The company is launching a “texture innovation" (product) called Pearls (bubble-tea). To decrease waiting times it is rolling out the “siren system", a faster method it has developed for mixing drinks, though only in a tenth of stores this year. Some doubt these changes are enough to marry the convenience many customers demand with the bewildering array of options on Starbucks’ menu. Others wonder exactly who Starbucks now caters to—it promises neither the artisanal touch of a hipster coffee shop nor the cheap and speedy cup of joe served elsewhere.