What do many better-managed companies have? Lots of climate-related jobs
Rick Wartzman , Kelly Tang , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 28 Jul 2024, 06:49 PM IST
SummaryCompanies have been adding employees to help meet emissions goals and ensure that supply chains aren’t disrupted by weather events. It seems to be paying off.
With June having marked a 13th straight record-hot month on Earth, it is clear that temperatures are rising. At the same time, so is something else: the number of employees at real-estate-management firm Jones Lang LaSalle who are helping its clients respond to a warming planet.
