What happens to Trump’s business If he wins? Eric Trump has thoughts
Alex Leary , Peter Grant , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 23 Oct 2024, 05:28 PM IST
- The former president’s second-eldest son is pursuing growth into crypto and global resorts that could bring family into new era but raise conflict-of-interest concerns.
NEW YORK—Twenty-five stories above Fifth Avenue in his sun-streaked corner office, Eric Trump talks about dazzling hotels and golf resorts in Oman and Indonesia, and a freshly signed development deal in Vietnam. Plans for Israel are on hold, given the war in Gaza, but “we’re going into Israel in a big way in the future."
