What happens to Trump’s business If he wins? Eric Trump has thoughts

Eric shored up the Trump Organization’s balance sheet by paying off hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and raising cash through sales and refinancings. He was also the person sweating most of the details when Trump Organization courses hosted events for LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed upstart taking on the PGA Tour. When most of the world’s best golf courses didn’t want anything to do with LIV, the Trump Organization saw an opening after the PGA of America yanked its major championship in 2022 from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Trump courses hosted six LIV events over the circuit’s first three seasons.