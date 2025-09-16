What investors get out of quarterly earnings

President Trump has advocated for ending the federal requirement that public companies report financial results quarterly. Every six months should suffice, he said Monday in a social-media post, echoing an idea from his first term that ultimately went nowhere.

Yet there isn’t a groundswell of investors demanding change to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s quarterly disclosure regime. Rather, for investors, the proposal would mean less access to information and more exposure to risk.

Ultimately, it will be up to those investors to decide whether to play along, and there are many reasons they shouldn’t.

The point of requiring timely, standardized financial reporting is to lower companies’ cost of capital. The more transparent and reliable a company’s reporting is, all other things being equal, the lower its costs will be to borrow money or raise equity from outside investors.

Nobody wants to wait an extra three months to find out bad news, such as that a once-profitable company has begun losing money. Nor do investors want to miss out when a company’s fortunes change suddenly, such as what happened at Nvidia.

Not coincidentally, the cost of capital for U.S. companies historically has been among the world’s lowest.

It’s foreseeable, too, that less frequent financial reporting would result in greater volatility in securities prices. Fewer updates mean there is more information for investors to catch up on each time a company reports results.

And just because information goes unreported for long stretches doesn’t mean it ceases to exist. Insiders will still have it, and act on it.

Institutional investors with large research budgets and access to management might have an even greater edge over individual investors. Timely financial reporting levels the playing field.

Reducing the frequency of reporting defies common sense in other ways. The business cycle is getting shorter, not longer.

Today’s hot theme is artificial intelligence, which was barely on most investors’ radar three years ago before ChatGPT’s unveiling. A six-month wait between financial reports is an eternity for this industry—and for the many industries it is disrupting.

None of this should be confused with the common practice by corporate managers of providing quarterly financial forecasts. In a 2018 op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon encouraged public companies to consider moving away from providing quarterly earnings-per-share guidance, saying it often leads to an unhealthy focus on short-term profits at the expense of long-term strategy.

However, the Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase chiefs added: “Our views on quarterly earnings forecasts should not be misconstrued as opposition to quarterly and annual reporting. Transparency about financial and operating results is an essential aspect of U.S. public markets."

In the event the SEC carries out Trump’s wish, it wouldn’t mean an end to quarterly financial reporting—only to the requirement. Some companies would voluntarily report on a quarterly basis. Rivals would have to consider whether the reputational and other costs of skipping quarters is worth it.

To be sure, it remains to be seen whether there would be a great backlash from the investing public about the sudden decline in timely access to financial information.

Passive investors seeking to match market returns through index investing might not care much; they’re not reading a lot of financial reports anyway. However, active investors—the ones on which the passive investors are piggybacking for price discovery—certainly would take notice.

All of this is part of a continuum. After the accounting-fraud scandals of the early 2000s, led by Enron and WorldCom, Congress and the SEC passed stricter financial reporting and governance requirements for public companies. Then came the backlash, and Congress loosened many of those requirements for small public companies.

Later came an SEC push for more disclosures on environmental and other matters that many investors saw as having little connection with financial performance. Then the pendulum swung the other way with business and finance leaders calling for lighter-touch regulation.

If the SEC goes this route, it is possible a future group of commissioners might reverse the decision and require quarterly reporting again. And that is the sort of herky-jerky regulation that drives investors and corporate managers, alike, crazy.

Markets hate uncertainty, as the saying goes. But what they really dislike is the needless uncertainty of not knowing whether a company’s bosses are going to tell them what’s going on in a timely manner.

Write to Jonathan Weil at jonathan.weil@wsj.com