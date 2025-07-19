What is Astronomer, the company led by Andy Byron at the center of Coldplay concert controversy?

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron went viral on social media after a video of him sharing an intimate moment with the company’s Chief Public Officer, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert. Amid allegations of an affair, the duo received intense criticism, which even drew attention to the company they work for, Astronomer Inc.

What is Astronomer? Astronomer, a New York-based private company that develops software to assist companies with implementing workflow management technology.

The company specialises in building infrastructure that enables large organisations to transfer and manage their data in real time. This allows apps to provide accurate updates, AI models to make accurate predictions, and dashboards to inform users about ongoing activities.

One of the major products of Astronomer is Astro, a cloud-based, fully managed platform built on Apache Airflow that aims to simply management of large-scale data.

According to its LinkedIn profile, “Astronomer empowers data teams to bring mission-critical analytics, AI, and software to life and is the company behind Astro, the industry-leading DataOps platform powered by Apache Airflow.”

It further added, “Astro accelerates building reliable data products that unlock insights, unleash AI value, and powers data-driven applications. Trusted by more than 700 of the world’s leading enterprises, Astronomer lets businesses do more with their data.”

Some of the major clients of Astronomer include Apple, Uber, LinkedIn, Ford and Stripe, according to its website.

BainCapital Ventures, JP Morgan&Chase, Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures are among the key investors of the company.

Coldplay Concert Controversy The Coldplay concert in Boston gained widespread attention after a clip from the ‘kiss cam’ showed Byron and Cabot hugging. Once they noticed they were on camera, Andy Byron hurriedly tried to hide his face behind the barriers, while Kristin Cabot covered her face with her hands.