What is Big Tech trying to hide?

In a recent filing, the FTC made its case for seeking sanctions against Amazon for what it called “systematic abuse of privilege." It noted that after some probing, the company withdrew 92% of its claims and produced about 70,000 documents that it had previously held back. (A company spokesman responded: “We are working hard to ensure the FTC has all of the documents well in advance of trial." He added that Amazon is currently litigating how to handle having inadvertently turned over privileged information in another case. “Mistakes happen in both directions when you are dealing with complex productions of millions of documents on compressed time frames," the spokesman said.)