What is Celebi Aviation? Why did BCAS cancel its security clearance? What does it do in India? EXPLAINED

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on Thursday revoked the security clearance for Turkish ground handling company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, days after Turkey came out in support for Pakistan after Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

What did the BCAS say? In an order on 15 May, the aviation watchdog said it was revoking the security clearance for “national interests”.

“... the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security,” BCAS said in the order.

The decision came days after Istanbul backed Islamabad and condemned India's recent strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

Why was the security clearance revoked? Turkey and Azerbaijan backed Pakistan and condemned India's recent strikes on terror camps in that country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan also used Turkish drones on a large scale in the conflict.

There are calls in certain quarters for boycotting Turkish goods and tourism in the wake of Turkey backing Pakistan and condemning India's recent strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country. Some online travel portals and associations have also issued advisories asking people not to visit Turkey.

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi airport ends ties with Turkish firm Celebi, assures smooth operations

What is Celebi Aviation? Celebi Aviation is the first privately owned ground handling services company in the Turkish aviation industry. It offers comprehensive ground handling, cargo, and warehouse management. Established in 1958, the company today operates at 70 stations worldwide.

The services include wheelchair assistance, ramps, passenger and cargo handling, warehouse management, bridge operations and airport lounge management, to name a few.

What does Celebi Aviation do in India? Celebi Aviation first stepped into India with services at Mumbai airport.

“Çelebi’s presence in India grew exponentially with three different entities. Çelebi’s first step into India started off with a joint venture with a mandate to provide comprehensive and world class services at Mumbai International Airport,” the company says on its website.

Advertisement

Within a year, the company was registered in India to provide ground handling as Celebi Airport Services India and cargo services as Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India at Delhi International Airport.

In India, the company provides passenger services, load control and flight operations, ramp services, general aviation services, cargo and postal services, warehouse services and bridge operation services.

Airport presence in India Celebi is present across nine airports in India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa(GOX) and Ahmedabad and Chennai.

However, Delhi Airport on Wednesday ended ties with the company after the BCAS notification.

Celebi's statement Celebi Aviation India rejected allegations regarding the company’s ownership and operations in India and reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the country's aviation sector.

Advertisement

“We are not a Turkish organisation by any standard and adhere fully to globally accepted practices of corporate governance, transparency, and neutrality, with no political affiliations or links to any foreign government or individuals,” it said in a statement.

“Celebi remains fully committed to India and to contributing meaningfully to the country’s progress as a global aviation hub. We are confident that facts, transparency, and common sense will prevail over misinformation,” it added.