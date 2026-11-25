Internal memos reviewed by Reuters revealed that tech giant Microsoft declared a "Code Red" drive after a massive outage earlier this month exposed shortcomings in its engineering systems and crisis response.

The November 12-13 outage hit governments from Australia and Japan to the United States, delayed trading firms and disrupted airline communications. The incident fueled broader concerns about the vulnerability of critical digital infrastructure.

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Microsoft said the incident was not related to cyber activity or AI agents. The tech giant blamed the outage on an undetected Windows scalability defect introduced in July. CEO Satya Nadella publicly apologised for the disruption.

What is 'Code Red'? According to a memo seen by Reuters, Microsoft declared a "Code Red" to overhaul how it prevents and responds to major service failures.

The Code Red signified the most severe and urgent alert to address weaknesses in Microsoft's engineering and operational practices after the outage disrupted Exchange Online, its cloud-based email service, as well as Outlook, Teams, its Copilot AI assistant and other Microsoft 365 products.

It was the most customer-impacting incident in the history of Exchange Online, M365 Core President Jason Henderson said in a memo to staff on Friday.

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Never before had so many customers been without email for so long, he said. "Code Red means that this is the highest priority work for our team," Henderson added.

'Fog of war' Amanda Silver, Microsoft's corporate vice president overseeing M365 Core and Work IQ, the company's workplace intelligence platform for AI agents, said in a separate memo on Monday that engineers had to work through a "fog of war" as the outage unfolded.

Despite deploying top engineering personnel, responders exchanged more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats and struggled to maintain a cohesive picture of hypotheses and decisions because diagnostic data was scattered across fragmented internal tracking systems, Silver said.

Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's executive vice president of Copilot, Agents and Platform, told a Code Red review that the affected component had experienced "roughly ten years' worth of acceptable failures," according to Silver's memo.

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"Our work doesn't end when service is restored. Our teams keep working around the clock to quickly implement any lessons learned, and our leadership makes sure this is our top priority," a company spokesperson told Reuters when contacted about the memos.

Code Red: Recovery target As part of the Code Red, a high-priority mobilisation reserved for critical crises, Silver outlined five workstreams focused on load shedding, geographic traffic partitioning and faster recovery mechanisms, according to Reuters.

Microsoft set a target of achieving worldwide resolution within an hour during future incidents and plans to deploy AI agents to help engineers diagnose system health data more quickly.

Henderson said, according to the report, that he would hold daily meetings with the Substrate leadership team, which oversees the engineering group responsible for underlying Microsoft 365 services, to track actions stemming from the outage, along with weekly reviews.

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The company spokesperson said Microsoft is committed not only to resolving issues when they occur, but to doing everything possible to prevent future disruptions.

Slow patch deployments "Unfortunately, all the work we have done over the years was not sufficient to protect us on Thursday," Henderson said, adding that he had conducted an extensive review of the broader organizational and structural issues that allowed the failures to occur.

In another memo earlier this month reviewed by Reuters, Henderson said "urgent patches to our M365 Core services" took too long to deploy worldwide.

"In a separate recent incident, an urgent production fix took five to six days to reach worldwide saturation. For our most urgent security issues, we need to get from detection to safe worldwide deployment in an hour. Needless to say, we aren't here yet," he wrote.

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(With inputs from Reuters)

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