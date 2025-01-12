Meta has removed tampons from men's restrooms and cut jobs in its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration. This move reflects a wider trend among US companies reducing DEI initiatives amid rising legal risks and political opposition.

Meta recently ordered tampons removed from men's restrooms and cut jobs across its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) program, days before US President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

What is Meta's men's room tampon policy? Earlier, Meta offices used to provide tampons in Men's restrooms. This provision has been cancelled recently, according to a New York Times report. The tampons were provided for non-binary and transgender employees who used the men's restroom.

Why are US companies cutting DEI jobs? In recent years, several US companies have cut DEI jobs due to the increasing legal risk and political animosity toward measures to promote racial equity. According to the Washington Post, since 2023, US legislators have introduced at least 65 anti-DEI bills.

Meta has eliminated the “equity and inclusion programs and changing hiring and supplier diversity practices," according to a company memo by Meta’s vice president of human resources, Janelle Gale, cited by CNN.

"The legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the United States is changing," Gale wrote.

“The Supreme Court of the United States has recently made decisions signalling a shift in how courts will approach DEI. It reaffirms longstanding principles that discrimination should not be tolerated or promoted on the basis of inherent characteristics," the memo read.

Meta also joins the list of companies such as Tesla, DoorDash, Lyft, Home Depot, Wayfair and X that have made significant changes in DEI programs.

After Meta's announcement of ending the DEI programs, the founder of Hello Patient Alex Cohen said, "I was fired from Meta today. I created the policy that provided tampons in all the men's restrooms. I was shocked to see my role eliminated as part of the DEI cuts. The work I was doing was so crucial for our company culture. I know I'll land on my feet after this and come back stronger. Onwards!"