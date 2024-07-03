What next for Amazon as it turns 30?
- From Prime Video to AWS, the e-empire is stitching together its disparate parts
In the summer of 1994 a job vacancy for software engineers was posted on Usenet, an early precursor to online forums. The company in question planned to “pioneer commerce on the internet". Applicants needed to be able to design complex systems “in about one-third the time that most competent people think possible". Résumés could be sent to Jeff Bezos at a Seattle-based startup named Cadabra.
