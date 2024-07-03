What next for Amazon as it turns 30?

In the words of a former executive, Amazon’s business units are “rather independent" of each other. Often this was by design. Mr Bezos wanted to separate the ads business from e-commerce so that the retail arm would not come to depend on the advertising unit’s fat margins. At first AWS was operated at arm’s length from the rest of Amazon, because the firm did not want to give the impression that it was selling spare computing power during Amazon’s off hours, says Rick Villars, of IDC, a research firm. More recently some investors have even called for the cloud business to be spun out altogether, in the belief that this would create shareholder value.