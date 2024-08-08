What we learned about Boeing from the probe into Alaska Airlines 737 MAX blowout
Andrew Tangel , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Aug 2024, 07:46 AM IST
SummaryEmployees describe ongoing factory problems and landing in “jail” after internal safety reports. Executives say the company’s safety culture needs strengthening.
Factories are still a major source of safety concerns at Boeing, according to testimony from current and former company employees, contractors and regulators at a federal hearing this week.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less