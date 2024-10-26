What went so wrong with Boeing?

When he took over as CEO in 2020, David Calhoun said the company would focus on building trust and getting back to basics. “We’re going to do a little less visioning and a little less long-term planning," Calhoun told reporters at the time. “We’re just going to get back down to restoring trust with one another, trust with our customers, and trust with our regulator, and we’re going to be transparent every step of the way."