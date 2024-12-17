What’s behind Masayoshi Son’s $100 billion pledge to Donald Trump
Eliot Brown ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 17 Dec 2024, 06:24 PM IST
SummaryTo meet the commitment, the CEO of SoftBank Group will need to embark on a combination of a massive fundraising effort, a huge amount of new debt or selling chunks of the company’s holdings to raise cash.
Tech investing heavyweight Masayoshi Son offered a gift to President-elect Donald Trump: a pledge to spend $100 billion on artificial intelligence and related technology in the U.S.
