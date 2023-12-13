What’s New in the Best Managed Companies Rankings in 2023

In the aftermath of World War II, as America’s industrial economy was taking shape, management scholar Peter Drucker worried whether business was up to meeting one of its most important responsibilities: offering “equal opportunities for advancement."

“Although the opportunities are infinitely great in a big organization, the chances of being overlooked and the danger of being misplaced and forgotten in a corner are even greater," Drucker wrote in his 1946 book “Concept of the Corporation." Every company, he added, “has to find ways of giving its workers…a chance to show what they can do."

Even though work today is vastly different than it was eight decades ago, the issue that Drucker raised remains a concern, which is why this year we have added a new metric to the Drucker Institute’s measure of corporate effectiveness: the American Opportunity Index, which gauges how well companies foster career mobility.

Our statistical model, which includes 34 metrics in all, serves as the basis for the Management Top 250, a ranking produced annually since 2017 through a partnership between The Wall Street Journal and the Drucker Institute, which is a part of Claremont Graduate University.

It is grounded in key principles put forth by Drucker, who died in 2005, and examines five dimensions of corporate performance: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

To construct the ranking, companies are compared in each of these five categories, as well as in their overall effectiveness, through standardized scores with a range of 0 to 100 and a mean of 50. We define “effectiveness" as Drucker did: “doing the right things well."

Bendable Labs, a private firm, works with the Drucker Institute to perform the calculations and interpret them. In 2023, we evaluated a total of 794 large, publicly traded corporations.

Mobility’s impact

The American Opportunity Index—a joint project of the Burning Glass Institute, Harvard Business School and the Schultz Family Foundation—falls into the employee engagement and development category. Unlike survey-based instruments, it analyzes massive data sets of career histories, job postings and wages to describe the real-world experiences of millions of U.S. workers.

Among other things, the index tracks whether employees are moving up within a firm and whether they move to better jobs when they leave; how much their pay increases over time; if Black and Hispanic workers move up at the same rate as everyone else and women move up at the same rate as men; a company’s ability to retain employees; and whether managers and executives are drawn from within.

On one level, the stakes in all of this couldn’t be higher. “We live at a time when the promise of economic mobility, which underpins democracy and the 21st-century social contract, is in peril," says Matt Sigelman, the president of the Burning Glass Institute. “And in that context, one of the major factors determining who rises and who doesn’t is what company you work for."

But on another level—whether a particular company is poised to grow and prosper—worker mobility also matters a great deal. Research, Sigelman notes, makes clear that productivity and innovation depend to a significant degree on whether employees are given an opportunity to progress within the enterprise. “This goes to bottom-line impact," he says. “Worker advancement is a core motor of company value."

Other improvements

This year brought other changes to the rankings, as well. We replaced certain data that we had been getting from Payscale, a compensation-software company, with indicators supplied by the online job-search site Indeed. These assess how meaningful people find their work, how accomplished they feel at work, how encouraged they are to learn new skills on the job and how fairly they feel they’re being paid.

Whenever we bring in a new data source, we rigorously test it to ensure that it fits well with the other metrics in our model. After putting the American Opportunity Index and Indeed data into the mix, the correlation coefficient between the employee engagement and development category and overall effectiveness went from an already strong 0.61 in 2022 to an even more robust 0.69.

The other modifications we made this year were in innovation. The most significant alteration was to cap the indicator scores for any extreme outliers so that they didn’t skew the mean—a process known as winsorization. (We made a similar revision to financial strength in 2019.)

Several companies, including Allstate, Amazon.com, Exxon Mobil and Whirlpool, took a hit in the rankings because of the adjustment. But, again, we were guided in the end by how well it shored up the model as a whole. When winsorization was applied, the correlation coefficient between innovation and overall effectiveness climbed from 0.68 to 0.72.

A final improvement we made this year was to augment data provided by Lightcast, a labor-market analytics firm, on how much hiring companies are doing in certain cutting-edge fields such as autonomous vehicles, blockchain and robotics. It occurred to us that we hadn’t refreshed this list since introducing it in 2018. So we split artificial intelligence into two separate counts—one for applied AI and the other for generative AI—and added cloud computing, data privacy and green jobs.

All of these updates are in the spirit of what Lawrence Crosby, the data scientist who co-created the rankings, wanted to see: a model that would evolve as the world of business evolved. Larry and his wife died tragically in a plane crash last May. His work very much lives on.

Rick Wartzman is co-president and Kelly Tang is the chief data scientist at Bendable Labs. They are both senior research fellows at Claremont Graduate University, and Wartzman is also a senior fellow at the Burning Glass Institute. They can be reached at reports@wsj.com.