What’s next for Giorgio Armani’s fashion empire?
Nick Kostov , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 05 Sept 2025, 06:57 am IST
Summary
The company faces its greatest test: Whether it can move beyond the era of its founder while preserving his legacy
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When Giorgio Armani died at 91, the fashion world lost not only a designer but one of the last great owner-operators in the luxury industry.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story