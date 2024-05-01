Companies
What’s vexing ICICI Securities’ minority shareholders?
SummaryFor one, ICICI Securities did not offer its minority shareholders a chance to participate in a price discovery process or allow them an option to stay invested in the company even after the proposed delisting
MUMBAI : Mumbai: Minority shareholders of ICICI Securities Ltd are questioning the rationale and intent of mutual funds that bought shares of the brokerage firm in February at a premium only to vote in favour of delisting the company shortly after.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more