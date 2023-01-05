Instant-messaging service WhatsApp on 5 January announced a new feature under which it is letting users connect via proxy servers so that they can stay online even if internet is blocked or disrupted by shutdowns.
Following the denied human rights in Iran, WhatsApp is requesting the global community to volunteer proxies to help people "communicate freely", adding it would also offer guidance on how to set one up.
Taking to Twitter, WhatsApp wrote, "We continue to fight for your right to communicate freely and privately."
"Now, when connecting to WhatsApp directly is not possible, you can stay connected around the world through a server set up by volunteers and organizations dedicated to helping others communicate freely," it added.
On the issue of helping users in case WhatsApp is blocked in your country, the messaging app wrote, "If WhatsApp is blocked in your country, you can use a proxy to stay connected and chat with friends and family. When connecting to WhatsApp via proxy, personal messages will remain protected by end-to-end encryption."
It also sahred a link if a user wants to want to help friends or family by creating a proxy.
"WhatsApp exists to connect the world privately and we hope this solution helps users all over the world when internet shutdowns stand in the way of their ability to communicate securely with loved ones," WhatsApp wrote further.
