Wheels Up Experience, an upstart in the membership-driven private jet industry, is retooling its business model to try to survive the post-Covid era and avoid the bankruptcy filings that have plagued other pandemic darlings.

Air travelers flocked to Wheels Up after the pandemic’s onset, helping the company go public in a mid-2021 merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. Since then, its stock price has dwindled from a $110 high to a fraction of that amid widening losses and the unexpected departure in May of founder and former chief executive Kenneth Dichter.

The private jet service is now refocusing on its busiest flight corridors and curtailing service elsewhere. The trick will be to stanch its cash burn and put customer fears about its finances to rest even as it risks losing a chunk of its clients by cutting back some unprofitable services.

Wheels Up’s chief financial officer and interim CEO, Todd Smith, said in a recent interview that he is confident the company can fix its problems without resorting to chapter 11. Wheels Up’s turnaround plan centers on rolling back its guarantee of providing access to flights at capped hourly rates anywhere in the U.S., he said.

Under the service model the company adopted in May, it will stop guaranteeing money-losing flights: trips at capped rates to destinations in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest, regions that aren’t as busy as other parts of the country and often return planes empty, adding to costs.

Wheels Up was founded in 2013 with the aim of broadening access to private jets to more people and charging lower initiation fees—$17,500—than rivals that typically require initial outlays of close to $1 million or more. Like many other private jet services, it offered its members guaranteed access to flights at short notice at capped hourly rates anywhere within the U.S. for deposits of $100,000 or more.

Capped rates now will be guaranteed only in the busiest flight corridors—east of the Mississippi River, parts of Texas and the West Coast. Members who wish to fly into the middle of the country can charter a plane at prevailing market rates from other companies or use Air Partner, a charter jet business that Wheels Up acquired last year.

“Before, the vast majority of our revenue came from these guarantee programs, which were difficult to fulfill, operationally complex and often put us in a challenging position from a profitability standpoint," said Smith, who joined Wheels Up in June 2022 as CFO after more than two decades at General Electric. “Going forward, we want to find more of a balanced mix of revenue."

Other measures the company recently took include a reduction of the workforce and an expansion in May of its partnership with Delta Air Lines, the company’s biggest shareholder. Under the expanded Delta partnership, the airline’s corporate customers will now get preferential rates when they use Wheels Up.

Smith has previously indicated that Wheels Up is exploring divesting noncore assets, including some of its planes, to raise cash and can sell debt if needed as well.

A big risk for the company is that members perceive it as financially shaky and may be reluctant to deposit money for prepaid flights. In May, CNBC reported that Wheels Up was consulting with bankruptcy advisers and attorneys about a possible restructuring. The company said at the time it wasn’t considering bankruptcy.

Wheels Up’s cash balance stood at $363 million in the quarter ended March 31, a 32% drop compared with a year earlier. Cash is typically at its low point in the first quarter, and builds throughout the year as members make block deposits, the company’s primary funding source, Smith said.

Wheels Up won new customers during the pandemic as they looked to avoid congested places like airports and commercial flights and as some providers were forced to curtail access to their fleets because of a shortage of aircraft and pilots.

Smith acknowledged the risks associated with rolling back the guaranteed offering in the Midwest and other regions. Wheels Up did a trial run of its new service model with encouraging results, Smith said. After the company rolled out its new offering on its King Air turboprop fleet in March at lower hourly rates in the regions with higher demand, bookings increased by 15%.

At the same time, the company is cutting the maximum hourly rates for members in the busier flight corridors. Wheels Up knows that it may lose customers who may choose not to renew memberships or put down deposits and may switch to a rival. The Midwest, one of the regions where the company has rolled back its guarantees, is associated with 20% of its flight activity, Smith said.

“We will see block deposits go down from members who wanted the guaranteed offering in the Midwest," he said.

Nevertheless, since members have 12 to 18 months to use up their prepaid blocks of flights, Wheels Up must continue to guarantee access to planes in unprofitable regions for a year or more.

The company aims to arrest its cash bleed in 2024. Its losses have widened to $185 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2022 from $87 million in 2021. To address a dwindling stock price and remain listed, the company carried out a reverse stock split earlier in June.

“We feel like the market’s not necessarily understanding some of the future potential for us," Smith said.

Wheels Up’s efforts to reach profitability recently received a vote of confidence from Ed Bastian, chief executive of Delta Air Lines. “There’s an awful lot that we will do and continue to do together," he said at a Wings Club Foundation luncheon last month. Delta declined to comment beyond those remarks.

