When Corporate Confessions Make Companies Look Good—and When They Don’t

It sometimes feels like there is a collective mea culpa sweeping through the C-suite. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an effort to appear transparent, corporate leaders are increasingly releasing negative information about their policies and practices to the public, a proactive “We’re sorry."

It makes sense. Our past research shows that this behavior can lead the public to view companies as more socially responsible. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What we hadn’t studied was whether this tactic works all the time, or if there are limits. Does getting love from the public mean always having to say you’re sorry? The answer, our latest research shows, is no: The positive effects of releasing negative information appears to hold only when the public believes that the confessed misdeeds are widespread—that is, when the company isn’t alone in its bad behavior.

Share the wins

Why would company leaders choose to broadcast their misdeeds in the first place? Common sense tells us that companies should speak positively only about themselves and share only their wins. But just as you wouldn’t trust colleagues who talk only about how great they are, the public is skeptical of companies that do the same. That’s true, but only up to a point. In the extreme, this could lead to accusations of “greenwashing," when extolling their environmental efforts, or “woke washing," when putting out statements attesting to their allegiance to corporate justice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Proactive admissions (in other words, confessions not in the wake of a scandal or crisis) generally take several forms. When the company is guilty of something, it attempts to get out in front of the problem by releasing negative information about the policy or practice in question before the news media tells the world. It figures that by releasing information itself, it can better control the narrative.

Our research shows that, at least in some instances, the public responds positively to such public confessions. Specifically, in a study of statements by corporate leaders about racial justice, we found that statements confessing to poor practices led people to view the company as more socially responsible.

A new experiment {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To better understand the conditions under which this finding holds true, we designed a new set of online experiments with 605 participants. We took care to reduce selection bias, including making sure that half identified as liberal and half as conservative.

We then crafted a fictitious corporate statement. The company was described as a global sports-apparel manufacturing company, located on the West Coast of the U.S., with 50,000 employees. Each participant was randomly assigned to read one of three versions of the corporate statement. The first version included a confession about using sweatshop labor in the company’s outsourced factories, while the second version included a confession about contributing to deforestation. The third version didn’t contain a confession. Participants were then asked to give their opinion on the organization’s degree of corporate social responsibility using a seven-point scale.

As was the case in our earlier research, when people were shown the statement containing a confession about using sweatshop labor, they viewed the company as more socially responsible than those with no confession. However, when people were shown the statement containing a confession about contributing to deforestation, people viewed the company as less socially responsible. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why might this be the case? We believe that when people expect that the problem is pervasive, then confession confirms what people believe, and they see the company as radically transparent, and thus more socially responsible. But, when the confession is surprising and violates people’s prior expectations, as is the case of deforestation by the sports-apparel company, people suspect that the company may be greenwashing, and this raises a red flag. Rather than viewing the statement and the company as transparent and socially responsible, they are suspicious.

Guidance for leaders

In a world in which leaders are increasingly called on to issue statements about social and political issues, what do our findings offer? Should companies engage in proactive confession as a means of improving their reputations for social responsibility? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Our results suggest that leaders should first attempt to understand what the public generally expects of companies in the same industry. They can do this through social listening and paying attention to what social and political activists are saying. If the public expects that other, similar companies are engaging in the same practices or have the same policies, then confession or releasing negative information may be a viable strategy for improving their reputation.

In doing so, leaders should stay true to their own values, beliefs and moral compass. When taking a social or political stance, they should be sure that it resonates with their own core values and purpose, rather than jumping into debates on every issue.

Finally, leaders should remember that “strategic silence" and “undo modesty" are always options. In these cases, a company engages in corporate social responsibility and does so seriously, not symbolically. But rather than brag about its efforts, the company keeps the information in its back pocket, ready to be released strategically, if necessary. In the end, this may be the best strategy for leaders, who can sleep more easily at night knowing that they are doing well by others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sarah Soule is a professor of organizational behavior at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and director of the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford. She can be reached at reports@wsj.com.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!