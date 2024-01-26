When Layoffs Happen, Remote Workers Are Hardest Hit

Ron Porter, a Korn Ferry consultant on workforce issues, says he is hearing from clients that fully remote workers are getting cut more frequently than their in-office and hybrid colleagues. Part of it, he says, is natural human reluctance managers feel to cut those they have to face in person. It’s also possible that workers who are remote 100% of the time may be more marginal to start with, he adds, with managers preferring to keep their strongest employees doing the most important tasks close to them at the office when possible.