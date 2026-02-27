BENGALURU: Soaring whey prices are reshaping India’s fast-growing protein supplement market, squeezing margins and forcing companies to redraw their growth strategies as demand continues to rise.
Up, up and a-whey! Soaring whey costs force India's protein supplement makers to turn to plants
SummarySkyrocketing whey prices and import dependencies are forcing Indian protein companies to add plant-based alternatives and form institutional partnerships. Despite the margin squeeze, the market continues to expand as protein shifts from a niche gym supplement to a mainstream household staple.
BENGALURU: Soaring whey prices are reshaping India’s fast-growing protein supplement market, squeezing margins and forcing companies to redraw their growth strategies as demand continues to rise.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More