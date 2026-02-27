Up, up and a-whey! Soaring whey costs force India's protein supplement makers to turn to plants

Over the past year, raw whey costs have climbed almost 70% to as much as ₹3,000 per kg, intensifying pressure across the value chain, according to suppliers who spoke to Mint. As a result, retail whey protein in India (largely in powder format), today typically ranges from about ₹2,000 per kg for budget products to ₹4,000-5,000 or more for premium offerings, with 2 kg packs costing ₹4,000 to ₹7,000.