Whirlpool, Maker of Big Home Appliances, Focuses On Its Small Ones
Jennifer Williams , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Mar 2024, 02:58 PM IST
SummaryThe company is pinning its hopes on espresso machines, stand mixers and other high-margin small appliances as it slashes costs and transforms itself, CFO says.
Whirlpool, a name often associated with home-appliance bruisers like washing machines and refrigerators, is looking to cut costs and focus on selling blenders and coffee makers, its latest effort to overhaul its more than century-old business as consumers pull back on large purchases.
