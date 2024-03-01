Whirlpool, Maker of Big Home Appliances, Focuses On Its Small Ones

Whirlpool executives spent the better part of last year separating out small appliances in the company’s financials, which analysts and investors will first see when the company releases first-quarter results in April. At the same time, the appliance maker is aiming to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in costs this year, in part with head count reductions, while also divesting its appliance business in the Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMEA) region, which accounts for about 20% of revenue.