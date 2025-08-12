White House cage fight is ‘going to happen,’ says UFC boss
Jason Gay , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 12 Aug 2025, 05:54 PM IST
Summary
Dana White’s Octagon behemoth gets a monster new $7.7 billion deal with Paramount. Now the promoter is planning a surreal event—for the South Lawn.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A cage fight at the White House?
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story