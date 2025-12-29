Who is Amit Paithankar? Waaree Energies CEO resigns: Know about his next venture, successor

Amit Paithankar, the CEO of Waaree Energies, India's largest ALMM-approved solar manufacturer, has announced his resignation on Monday, as per a stock exchange filing by the company.

The company's board has accepted Paithankar's resignation and he will be relieved of his duties from 15 May, 2026, or an earlier date which may be mutually agreed upon, as per the company's exchange filing.

Paithankar was serving as the company's whole-time director and chief executive officer.

He will be replaced by Jignesh Rathod, who has been appointed as the CEO-designate. Rathod was earlier working as the Director - Operations for the company.