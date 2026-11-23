Sephora CEO Artemis Patrick has revealed that she once rejected a job offer from the beauty retailer because she was unwilling to follow its strict dress code.

The incident dates back to 1998, when Sephora was a small perfumery recently acquired by luxury group LVMH. At the time, the company required its employees to wear outfits in only three colours: black, white or grey.

Patrick shared the story during a recent appearance on the “How Leaders Lead” podcast.

Why did Artemis Patrick reject a job at Sephora in 1998? While pursuing her MBA at San Francisco State University, Patrick learnt about an entry-level planning position at LVMH through a friend.

She initially interviewed for a vacancy at DFS, the luxury group's duty-free retail business. However, the only available opening was in the tobacco category.

“I thought, oh my gosh, what am I going to be peddling cigarettes? This is crazy,” Patrick recalled on the podcast.

She then enquired about other opportunities and was told about Sephora, which LVMH had recently acquired and which specialised in fragrances.

Patrick was more interested in the beauty retailer's opening, particularly because both jobs offered the same salary and were based in the same building, where Sephora shared office space with DFS.

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However, there was one condition attached to the Sephora role: employees could wear only black, white or grey.

“She said there’s only one catch: You have to wear black white, or gray,” Patrick recalled.

Unwilling to give up her colourful wardrobe, she opted for the tobacco planning position instead.

“And I said, I’ll take the cigarette job."

“I turned down a job at Sephora in 1998 to be a cigarette planner because I didn’t want to wear black, white, or gray,” she said.

Patrick explained that the decision was also driven by financial constraints. As a student, she could not afford to replace her wardrobe, which largely consisted of “flowered clothes”, with monochrome outfits.

Artemis Patrick joined Sephora in 2006 Patrick eventually joined Sephora in 2006, eight years after turning down the initial offer.

By then, the retailer had slightly relaxed its dress code by introducing red alongside black, white and grey as its approved “concept colours”.

“I said this time I'm coming even though I have to wear black, white or gray. They had added red. They had added red as a concept colour,” Patrick recalled.

She went on to spend 18 years at Sephora, taking up several leadership positions across the business before being appointed its CEO in 2024.

Who is Artemis Patrick? Artemis Patrick is the President and CEO of Sephora North America. Patrick is responsible for developing growth strategies to strengthen Sephora’s position as the world’s leading prestige beauty omnichannel retailer. She is also a member of the company’s Global Leadership Team and Sephora Americas’ Operating Committee.

Patrick has extensive experience across merchandising, brand building, partnerships and e-commerce. Before taking on her current responsibilities, she served as Sephora’s Global Merchandising Officer and Chief Merchandising Officer for Sephora Americas.

She joined Sephora in 2006 and spent 18 years with the beauty retailer, holding leadership positions across various business functions. Her professional journey also includes stints at Restoration Hardware and Peet’s Coffee & Tea before she returned to Sephora.

Over the years, Patrick has received several industry honours, including the Fragrance Foundation’s Circle of Champions Award, Cosmetic Executive Women’s Achiever Award and City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Award. She was also named Outstanding Mother of the Year by the National Mother’s Day Committee for balancing her professional achievements with family responsibilities.

Beyond her corporate role, Patrick serves on the board of Cosmetic Executive Women, where she supports and promotes women in the beauty industry.