Who is HCL Tech's Vijayakumar? Here's how much India's top-paid IT CEO earns

HCL Tech CEO Vijayakumar has become the highest-paid Indian IT CEO, surpassing $10 million in earnings, much higher than his peers. He received $10.85 million ( nearly ₹94.6 crore) during the 2024-25 financial year.

Who is Vijayakumar? C. Vijayakumar, 57, was appointed CEO of HCL Technologies in October 2016. On 20 July 2021, he was given a second term as chairman and was also entrusted with the additional role of managing director when the then-chief strategy officer Shiv Nadar stepped down. Last month, he was granted a five-year extension as the top executive of the leading tech company. In a stock exchange filing, HCLTech said it approved Vijayakumar's reappointment from 1 September 2025 to 31 March 2030, subject to the approval of shareholders.

In 1994, he joined HCL Comnet, a wholly owned subsidiary of HCL Technologies, as a senior engineer. As part of the founding team, he played a key role in establishing the Remote Infrastructure Management proposition.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from PSG College of Technology in Tamil Nadu, India.

India’s Best CEO in the IT Services – Super Large category by Fortune India and No. 1 in the Best CEO category in the Institutional Investor Research 14th Annual Asia Executive Team survey.