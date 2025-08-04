Who is HCL Tech's Vijayakumar? Here's how much India's top-paid IT CEO earns

HCL Tech CEO Vijayakumar has become the highest-paid Indian IT CEO, surpassing $10 million in earnings, much higher than his peers. He received $10.85 million ( nearly ₹94.6 crore) during the 2024-25 financial year.

Who is Vijayakumar? C. Vijayakumar, 57, was appointed CEO of HCL Technologies in October 2016. On 20 July 2021, he was given a second term as chairman and was also entrusted with the additional role of managing director when the then-chief strategy officer Shiv Nadar stepped down. Last month, he was granted a five-year extension as the top executive of the leading tech company. In a stock exchange filing, HCLTech said it approved Vijayakumar's reappointment from 1 September 2025 to 31 March 2030, subject to the approval of shareholders.

In 1994, he joined HCL Comnet, a wholly owned subsidiary of HCL Technologies, as a senior engineer. As part of the founding team, he played a key role in establishing the Remote Infrastructure Management proposition.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from PSG College of Technology in Tamil Nadu, India.

India’s Best CEO in the IT Services – Super Large category by Fortune India and No. 1 in the Best CEO category in the Institutional Investor Research 14th Annual Asia Executive Team survey.

Vijayakumar's salary According to HCL Tech's annual report, CEO Vijayakumar's salary rose by 7.9 per cent for FY25 compared to the previous year. In the same period, the average salary hike for employees, excluding managerial staff, was 3.1 per cent. His salary in the last financial year was 662.5 times higher than the median employee remuneration. Of the $10.85 he earned from the tech company in the previous financial year, a base salary of $1.96 million, a performance-linked bonus $1.73 million, long-term incentive, prerequisite value of the pe¡ormance based RSUs for FY25 $6.96 million, while benefits, perquisites, allowances comprised $0.20 million.