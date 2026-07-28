Who is Nandita Sinha? Former Myntra CEO to lead Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy has named former Myntra chief executive Nandita Sinha as the new CEO of Instamart, marking a significant leadership change at its quick commerce business. She will take charge on August 3, succeeding Amitesh Kumar Jha, who resigned on July 28 to pursue opportunities outside the company.

The appointment comes at a crucial juncture for Swiggy as Instamart battles intensifying competition from Blinkit, Zepto, Amazon and Flipkart Minutes in India's fast-growing quick commerce market.

Who is Nandita Sinha? Nandita Sinha brings more than two decades of experience across retail, FMCG and e-commerce. According to Swiggy, she has held leadership roles at Myntra, Flipkart, Britannia Industries and Hindustan Unilever, building consumer businesses across fashion, e-commerce and FMCG.

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An engineering graduate in Ceramic Engineering from IIT (BHU), Varanasi, Sinha later earned an MBA in Marketing and Strategy from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi.

She began her career at Hindustan Unilever, where she worked in sales and brand management, before moving to Britannia Industries as a product manager. She later co-founded MyBabyCart, an online platform for baby products, before joining Flipkart in 2013.

At Flipkart, Sinha spent over a decade in a series of leadership roles across categories including beauty and personal care, home and furniture, books and general merchandise.

She later led the company's customer growth and marketing functions and was responsible for driving customer acquisition and engagement before being appointed CEO of Myntra in January 2022.

Tasked with leading Instamart's next phase Sinha takes charge of Instamart after serving as CEO of Myntra until earlier this year. Swiggy Group CEO Sriharsha Majety described her as "one of India's most accomplished consumer internet leaders", adding that she brings deep customer understanding and operational rigour to the business.

She succeeds Amitesh Kumar Jha, who had led Instamart since September 2024. Thanking Jha for his contribution, Swiggy said he guided the business through a pivotal phase, citing initiatives such as Noice, the strengthening of Instamart's differentiation strategy and improvements in contribution margins.

Her appointment also comes amid a series of leadership changes at Swiggy following its public listing. As competition in quick commerce intensifies and rivals continue expanding their dark store networks and delivery capabilities, Sinha will now be responsible for steering Instamart through its next phase of growth.