Pragya Misra, who previously led Strategy and Global Affairs for OpenAI in India, has assumed a new leadership role overseeing Business Development for India and South Asia, as the artificial intelligence (AI) company looks to strengthen its commercial partnerships and expand its business presence across the region.

Misra announced the transition in a post on LinkedIn, marking a shift from her earlier responsibilities in policy, government engagement and market development towards business expansion and strategic partnerships.

"I'm excited to share that I'll be stepping into a new leadership role leading Business Development for India & South Asia," Misra wrote.

The move comes as OpenAI continues to strengthen its presence in India, which Misra described as ChatGPT's largest market in terms of weekly active users.

Focus on business partnerships and AI adoption As a Business Development lead for India and South Asia, Misra will focus on developing partnerships to help businesses adopt AI technologies, expand access to OpenAI's products and build the infrastructure required to support the company's growth across India and South Asia.

"In this new role, I'll focus on building partnerships that help businesses transform with AI, bring our technology to millions more people, and build the infrastructure needed to support this growth," she said.

The leadership transition reflects OpenAI's growing emphasis on commercial opportunities in the region, particularly as businesses increasingly explore the use of generative AI tools for productivity, automation and digital transformation.

India's large population, expanding digital ecosystem and growing adoption of AI technologies make it an important market for OpenAI's global expansion strategy.

First employee in India Misra joined OpenAI in April 2024 as the company's first employee in India and played a key role in establishing its presence in the country.

Her responsibilities included building relationships with stakeholders, leading policy and government engagement, and laying the groundwork for OpenAI's operations in the Indian market.

She holds an MBA from the International Management Institute (IMI), Delhi, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Delhi University.

Misra also said the past two and a half years had been focused on establishing OpenAI's foundations in India.

"When I joined as OpenAI's first India hire in April 2024, so much of the work was about laying the foundations by building relationships, leading policy and government engagement, and establishing our presence. Being part of that journey over the past two and a half years has been deeply rewarding," she wrote.

Before joining OpenAI, Misra worked with Truecaller, WhatsApp and EY, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She also highlighted India's importance to the company's global expansion, noting that the country accounts for nearly a fifth of the world's population and has a significant role to play in ensuring the benefits of artificial intelligence reach a wider audience.

Changes in Global Affairs leadership The transition also comes with changes to OpenAI's Global Affairs function in India. Misra indicated that the company is looking for a new leader to take forward its policy and government engagement responsibilities.

Her move to business development will allow her to focus on strengthening commercial relationships and supporting the adoption of OpenAI's technologies among businesses across the region.