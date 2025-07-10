Who is Priya Nair? All you need to know about new MD & CEO of Hindustan Unilever

FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Thursday announced that Priya Nair will be appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director from August 1, 2025, onwards, succeeding Rohit Jawa. She will also join the HUL Board, subject to necessary approvals, and continue to be a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive, the company said in a statement on Thursday, July 10.

Who is Priya Nair? Priya Nair will reportedly be the first woman to hold the position of CEO and Managing Director of HUL. She began her career with the FMCG company in 1995 and served several prominent roles, such as Executive Director of Home Care, Executive Director of Beauty & Personal Care, and Chief Marketing Officer, Beauty & Wellbeing. During her three-decade-long career, she has led popular brands such as Dove, Sunsilk, Rin, and Vaseline.

Appreciating Priya's work, Nitin Paranjpe, Chairman of HUL, congratulated her on the new role and said, “Priya has had an outstanding career in HUL and Unilever. I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance.”

Priya Nair: Current role She has been serving as the President of the Beauty and Wellbeing division of HUL since 2024.

Priya Nair: Key roles at HUL Priya Nair has held the following positions at HUL since 1995, according to her LinkedIn profile —

1995: Consumer Insights Manager

1998: Brand Manager- Dove, Rin and Comfort.

2004: Marketing Manager - Laundry

2007: General Manager - Oral care and deodorants

2009: General Manager - Customer development

2012: Vice President - Detergents

2014: Executive Director, South Asia – Home Care

2016: Executive Director & CCVP South Asia - Home Care

2020: Executive Director & CCVP South Asia - Beauty and Personal Care

2022: Global Chief Marketing Officer, Beauty & Wellbeing

2024: Business Group President, Beauty & Wellbeing

