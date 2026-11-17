Nvidia has appointed veteran financial executive Suzanne Nora Johnson to chair a newly established board committee overseeing the chipmaker's national security policies, export control compliance and exposure to global trade risks.
The move comes as the world's leading AI chipmaker faces increasing scrutiny over the international trade of advanced semiconductors, particularly restrictions on the export of high-performance chips to China.
In a statement released on Tuesday (November 17), Nvidia said its board of directors had established a standing National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee.
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Suzanne Nora Johnson is a corporate lawyer and former Goldman Sachs executive who served as the firm’s vice chairman. She joined Nvidia’s board in July 2026 and previously served on its audit committee.
The committee will oversee Nvidia’s policies and risk management related to national security, export controls and international trade compliance. The company’s national security and global trade compliance teams will report directly to it.
Nvidia formed the committee amid increased scrutiny of international trade in advanced semiconductors and restrictions on exports to China. The company said the committee will strengthen board oversight of national security and global trade risks.
Suzanne Nora Johnson will chair the committee. Directors Stephen C. Neal and John O. Dabiri have also been appointed as members.
The committee will meet at least once every quarter, with company management and in executive sessions. It can also engage independent specialists in law, national security and trade compliance.
Johnson, who joined the company's board in July 2026, will lead the new committee.
Directors Stephen C Neal and John O Dabiri have also been appointed as members.
Nvidia's national security and global trade compliance teams will report directly to the committee, giving it oversight of the company's policies and risk management in these areas.
The committee will supervise Nvidia's approach to national security, export controls and international trade compliance.
It will meet at least once every quarter, with meetings involving company management as well as executive sessions.
The committee will also have the authority to engage independent external specialists in law, national security and trade compliance.
Its formation comes amid growing geopolitical competition over advanced computing technology, with semiconductor exports increasingly becoming a strategic issue for the US and its allies.
Nvidia has emerged as a major beneficiary of the global AI boom, supplying advanced processors used to train and operate artificial intelligence models. However, US export restrictions and concerns over the transfer of advanced computing capabilities have created significant regulatory and geopolitical challenges for the company.
Suzanne Nora Johnson is an American businesswoman, corporate lawyer and former senior Goldman Sachs executive who has built a career spanning investment banking, corporate governance, technology, healthcare and philanthropy.
She spent 21 years at Goldman Sachs between 1985 and 2007, rising through the ranks to become a partner in 1992 and eventually serving as vice chairman.
During her tenure, Johnson held several senior leadership positions, including head of Global Investment Research, head of Global Healthcare and chair of the firm's Global Markets Institute, its public-policy research arm. She was also a member of the investment bank's management committee.
Her experience in financial markets and global corporate leadership has made her a prominent figure in corporate governance, particularly in organisations operating across multiple industries and jurisdictions.
Johnson joined Nvidia's board of directors on July 13, 2026, bringing extensive experience in financial services and corporate oversight.
Before her appointment as chair of the new national security committee, she served on the company's audit committee.
At the time of her appointment, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described her as an experienced leader whose career covered finance, technology, healthcare and public policy.
"Her experience guiding global companies, together with her leadership at the forefront of education and philanthropy, will be an invaluable asset to Nvidia's board," Huang had said.
Beyond Nvidia, Johnson holds several influential positions in the corporate and non-profit sectors.
She serves as chair of the board at financial software company Intuit and is a director at pharmaceutical major Pfizer, where she chairs the audit committee.
She has also chaired the University of Southern California's (USC) Board of Trustees since 2022, becoming the first woman to hold the position. Johnson joined the university's board in 1998.
Additionally, she serves as co-chair of the board of trustees at the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based public policy think tank.
Her previous board positions include American International Group (AIG), where she served from 2008 to 2020, and Visa, where she was a director between 2007 and 2022.
Johnson's professional career is also backed by a legal and academic background.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Southern California and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School.
Before entering the financial services industry, she worked as a corporate attorney at law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and served as a law clerk at the US Court of Appeals.
Her experience across corporate law, investment banking, public policy and board leadership places her at the centre of Nvidia's latest effort to strengthen oversight of national security and international trade risks as the AI industry expands.