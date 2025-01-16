The widely popular video-sharing platform TikTok faces a potential ban in the United States on 19 January, unless its China-based parent company, ByteDance, divests ownership of the app. The impending deadline has reignited debates over national security, data privacy, and the future of one of the world’s most influential social media platforms.

ByteDance has consistently rejected the idea of selling TikTok, with analysts and industry insiders pointing to a critical sticking point: TikTok’s proprietary algorithm. The algorithm, regarded as the platform's “secret sauce,” is central to its global success and remains tightly controlled by ByteDance, with the Chinese government reportedly reluctant to approve its sale.

TikTok’s valuation and the algorithm debate Dan Ives, a Wedbush analyst, estimates TikTok’s worth to be "well north of $100 billion," potentially reaching $200 billion in a best-case scenario where the algorithm is included in any sale. However, without the algorithm, its valuation would drop significantly, ranging between $40 billion and $50 billion.

ByteDance’s legal team argues that separating the platform from its algorithm would render the U.S. version of TikTok ineffective and isolated from global content. This claim underscores the technical and commercial challenges of divestiture.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials have raised concerns that the algorithm could be manipulated by Chinese authorities to influence content on the platform. These fears have fuelled bipartisan calls for decisive action, with national security cited as a primary justification for the potential ban.

Potential buyers for the platform As the deadline looms, several high-profile figures have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok. Billionaire businessman Frank McCourt, in collaboration with his internet advocacy group, has submitted a proposal. McCourt envisions restructuring TikTok to provide users with greater control over their data by migrating the platform to an open-source protocol for increased transparency.

Another potential buyer is former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who reportedly began assembling an investor group following the passage of the ban. Mnuchin previously played a pivotal role in brokering a 2020 deal under the Trump administration that would have seen Oracle and Walmart take a significant stake in TikTok.

Additionally, notable names such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk, popular YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), and former Blizzard-Activision CEO Bobby Kotick have been mentioned as potential buyers. However, it remains unclear whether these individuals are actively pursuing bids.

Legal and political challenges President-elect Donald Trump, set to take office on 20 January, has requested that the Supreme Court delay the ban to allow for a political resolution. The justices heard oral arguments last week and are expected to issue a decision within days.

During his campaign, Trump pledged to “save TikTok” and has indicated plans to negotiate a solution that addresses national security concerns while preserving the app’s availability. However, his incoming administration has provided limited details on how it intends to achieve this goal.

Pam Bondi, Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, avoided directly addressing whether she would enforce a TikTok ban during a recent Senate hearing, further fuelling uncertainty about the app’s fate.

As the deadline approaches, TikTok’s future in the U.S. hangs in the balance, with the platform’s 150 million American users anxiously awaiting the outcome of a highly charged legal and political saga.