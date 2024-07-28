Why a cold-storage company just delivered the year’s hottest IPO
Corrie Driebusch , Liz Young , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 28 Jul 2024, 05:00 PM IST
SummaryLineage just had the biggest stock offering of the year. It’s speeding up how we get everything from strawberries to steaks.
Fresh lobster from Maine. Bags of frozen peas. Racks of ribs, shrink-wrapped in plastic. Americans have come to expect that with a click of a button, almost any item, perishable or not, can be delivered to their homes the next day. The company that makes this all possible is a logistics operator most of us have never heard of but all of us depend on daily.
