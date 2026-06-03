The case against listing Tata Sons, from one of Noel Tata’s closest advisers

Varun SoodSatish John
7 min read3 Jun 2026, 06:01 AM IST
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Farokh Subedar, 71, has worked closely with four Tata Sons chairmen—JRD Tata, Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry and N. Chandrasekaran.
Summary
As pressure mounts for Tata Sons to go public, group veteran Farokh Subedar warns that it could fundamentally alter the freedom to invest in long-gestation projects.

In the Tata folklore, some outsiders who played an influential role in building the Tata group were deemed “more Tata than the Tatas”. Among them: Tata Group founder Jamsetji Tata’s nephew Nowroji Saklatwala; financial wizard A.D. Shroff; and former Tata Sons Ltd vice-chairman Noshir Soonawala, 92.

In recent times, Farokh Subedar, 71, a chartered accountant and Tata Group veteran who has worked closely with Soonawala and four Tata Sons chairmen, also figures in that list as a key confidant of Noel Tata.

As challenges mount for him, Tata, who chairs Tata Trusts, has drafted Subedar, who retired from Tata Sons in 2017, to bridge the Tata Group’s past and present to shape its future. The trusts hold a controlling stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.

Tata Sons faces a possible stock market listing, prompted by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) regulations, posing an existential dilemma that could fundamentally change how the Tata Group holding company runs India’s largest conglomerate.

Also Read | Six hours at Bombay House: Tata Sons board scrutinizes loss-making new ventures

Noel Tata and the majority of the Tata Trustees oppose the listing. Subedar, who for much of his 42-year stint with the group has played an instrumental role, shares Tata’s view.

In a nearly hourlong virtual meeting with Mint, the former chief operating officer and company secretary at Tata Sons, explained his rationale for why the holding company should not go public.

Private privilege

Subedar stressed on the uncertainty a listing would bring.

Tata Sons has “privately held businesses such as Air India, Tata Electronics, and others. Investing 10,000 or 20,000 crore is the norm. Once we are listed, those transactions would require approval from public investors, such as PE (private equity) firms.

“So there [will be] uncertainty. You don’t know how the proxy advisory firms will recommend voting on that resolution. I recall that around 2015, shareholders rejected the remuneration of the MD (managing director) of Tata Motors (a listed group company). So there is a risk,” said Subedar.

He recalled another incident at Tata Finance from the early 2000s.

“In those days, people would deposit 3,000 or 5,000 in a fixed deposit… During that time, about 500 crore in deposits had to be repaid. So, Mr. (Ratan) Tata took that issue to the Tata Sons board and said, ‘We will have to deal with this’... At first, we did not know the quantum of the hole. There was a run on the company. People were worried that the company would go bust. So, the immediate task was to restore confidence.

“The message the Tata Sons board gave us was that even if it is premature (repayments), we should allow them. People had invested in the company based on the Tata name.

“This brought back confidence to the depositors and the run on deposits petered down... This was made possible because it operated within the group’s existing structure, being a closely held company.

“Now, if we had been listed, the support to Tata Finance depositors or lenders… may not have been permitted by the minority shareholders as it is not in their short-term interest. [Tata Sons] taking over an asset like Air India [in 2022] might not have happened as it would have also required minority shareholder approval,” Subedar said.

Tata Sons bought government-owned Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express early in 2022 for about 2,700 crore cash and by taking on 15,300 crore debt. The airline has continued to turn in losses since.

Subedar also recalled another incident relating to Tata Group’s partnership with Japanese telecom firm NTT Docomo. “The issue arose of honouring a shareholder agreement which obligated Tatas to acquire from Docomo shares earlier issued to them at a minimum value of 50% of the amount invested.” Keeping to the spirit of the commitment, Tatas remitted over 7,000 crore to the Japanese partner, Subedar explained.

Also Read | Tata Sons marks down Tata Digital valuation during latest cash infusion

The former Tata Sons COO highlighted another incident from his early days with the group to stress his point.

“I joined Tata Sons in 1985. Very soon after, we had this Empress Mills fiasco. RNT (Ratan Naval Tata) was the former chairman of Empress Mills, long before he became the chairman of Tata Sons. Empress Mills had to be closed down. So, one day, we suddenly got notices about unpaid dues to mill workers. And like in every case, we (Tata Sons) stepped in. I was sent to Nagpur to disburse gratuity in cash.

“The legal option was that we did not have to pay because it was a separate company. But we did. We were able to claim a tax deduction. I remember speaking with the tax officer, and he mentioned that we had no business to pay. And we could not claim a deductible item on a grant we made. Remember, we successfully won before the tribunal. So that was the business of Tata Sons: to promote, nurture, and take care of businesses.

“Why did we pay the gratuity to those employees? Why did we pay the depositors prematurely? This was made possible because it operated within the group’s existing structure, being a closely held company.

“Today, Tata Sons has no debt. Once I’m listed, public shareholders’ interests will not be the same as those of the patient shareholders who have been around for a hundred years,” Subedar concluded.

What risk?

The RBI classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) in September 2022 and directed it to list on the stock exchanges by September 2025. In early 2024, Tata Sons repaid all its debt and had a cash surplus, and sought the central bank’s permission to be removed from the list of Upper Layer Core Investment Companies, or large shadow banks.

The central bank has not disclosed whether Tata Sons could be granted an exemption from a public market listing on becoming a zero-debt company. In April, RBI issued another directive stating that shadow banks with assets exceeding 10 billion needed to be listed. Tata Sons’ standalone assets of 1.75 trillion exceed RBI’s new rules.

“With all due respect to the RBI, I don't think there is any systemic risk in continuing to operate under the current structure,” Subedar said. “Our portfolio is so diverse and spans various industries. In the event of any challenge, Tata Sons could always sell 0.5% or 1% of its stake in certain companies and raise capital. My personal view is that the risk you would create is through the debt on your books or the liabilities you’ve taken on. When I [Tata Sons] do not have debt and can raise funds by monetising a part of a diverse portfolio, where is the systemic risk?”

Subedar declined to disclose details on RBI’s feedback to Tata Group on the listing requirement.

The U-turn

It is not just RBI’s directives that pose an uncertainty to Tata Sons’ future.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns an 18.37% stake in Tata Sons, has twice in the past eight months publicly called for the Tata Group holding company’s listing. Listing Tata Sons could help the SP Group, a Mumbai-based engineering and real estate group, reduce its estimated debt of 55,000-60,000 crore.

Shapoor Mistry, chair of the SP Group, said in a press statement on 10 April: “[A] timely listing of Tata Sons is not merely a regulatory compliance but a necessary evolution. One that will reinforce corporate governance, deepen transparency and accountability.”

At least one proxy advisory firm has endorsed the listing.

“Where control is exercised through a complex trust-based holding arrangement, the case for listing becomes stronger, not weaker, because governance should not depend on private consensus alone,” InGovern Research Services said in a report dated 1 May. A listing will not take away the ability to support group entities in stress, it added.

Also Read | Reject Tata Sons' bid to surrender licence, proxy advisory firm asks RBI

In April, Tata Trusts vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh also publicly stated that Tata Sons should go public, reversing their earlier stance. The umbrella group of philanthropic entities that own 65.9% of Tata Sons had in July 2025 passed a unanimous resolution to keep the holding company private.

The trigger for Srinivasan and Singh’s U-turn is unclear, though it could be the tussle within Tata Trusts since Noel Tata took over the chair on 11 October 2024, two days after Ratan Tata’s demise. Emails sent to them seeking a comment went unanswered.

About the Authors

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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