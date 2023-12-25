Why Air India Express’ MAX 8 could break IndiGo’s stranglehold on India skies
A look at the Air India Express network, which is in operation and announced, shows a pattern. Most of the deployment is such that it breaks the monopoly of IndiGo.
The Tata group won the bid for Air India in 2021 and took control of the airline in January 2022. It will soon be two years since the control moved to the Tatas. The airline has placed a large order, made changes to its offering, launched new routes, and operationalised its grounded planes as visible signs. There definitely is a lot which is being done but not visible to outsiders. Amidst this, the first of the planes from the new mega order started arriving this year.