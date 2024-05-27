Why Airtel Payments Bank is happy to play second fiddle
Summary
- Serving as a secondary account option to the already banked makes for a 100-million user opportunity, says CEO Anubrata Biswas
- Several people typically opt for a second digital bank account for routine transactions to avoid exposing their primary accounts to potential UPI frauds
MUMBAI : Airtel Payments Bank is looking to carve out a niche for itself as a provider of secondary bank accounts for millions of urban Indians reluctant to expose their primary account to everyday low-value transfers through instant payments platform UPI.