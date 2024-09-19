Samsung Workers' Strike: Samsung workers at the electronics giant's facility in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu are on a prolonged strike demanding improved wages, union recognition, and better working conditions.

Samsung Workers' Strike: The ongoing strike by employees at electronics giant Samsung's Sriperumbudur factory near Chennai entered its tenth day, with the Confederation of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) calling for government intervention to resolve the dispute, on September 18, PTI reported.

Workers at the electronics giant's facility have been on an indefinite strike since September 9, demanding improved wages, union recognition, and better working conditions. This is the first stir in the factory's 16-year history, according to CITU Tamil Nadu unit chief A Soundararajan.

The protest has gained momentum, with CITU-affiliated trade unions joining in solidarity. Soundararajan expressed the CITU's frustration over delays in union recognition.

Why are Samsung workers protesting in India? “We have written to the Labour Department to recognise the Samsung India Workers Union. It has been 90 days since we have given our application but so far there has been no response. As per the Law, it should have been done within 45 days," as quoted by PTI.

Tensions escalated on September 16 when police reportedly detained approximately 120 employees, including a CITU district secretary. Soundararajan criticized the police action and subsequent warnings against protests in Chennai.

"Even today, police personnel said the employees should not come (near Valluvar Kottam in Chennai city), and leaders of CITU affiliated unions should not take part in the protests. This kind of attitude by the police personnel is not acceptable. The employees are only demanding their basic rights and they should not be treated like this," as quoted by PTI.

The CITU is urging the Tamil Nadu government to intervene, facilitate union registration, and mediate a resolution. Soundararajan added that CITU-affiliated unions may consider expanding protests across the state and called for support from other political parties and organizations.

