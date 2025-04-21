Mint Primer: Why are sunscreen makers slugging it out in court?
SummaryThe Delhi High Court is reviewing a case filed by Honasa Consumer against Hindustan Unilever for allegedly misleading ads about sunscreen SPF ratings. HUL must amend its advertising while the court evaluates the legitimacy of the claims.
Last week, Honasa Consumer moved Delhi High Court against its much bigger rival, Hindustan Unilever (HUL). The reason: sunscreens. Honasa has taken issue with HUL’s latest ads, which it claims ‘disparage’ its own sunscreen sold under The Derma Co. Mint explains.