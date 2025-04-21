So where do these ads cross the line?

Comparing yourself to a rival is okay, as long as the comparisons are factual and backed by evidence. Anything else can be considered ‘disparaging’. In this battle of sunscreens, HUL submitted a lab test report in court to prove that The Derma Co’s sunscreen has only SPF20. However, advocates for Honasa said the report was ‘incomplete’ and submitted a rival report that backed its claim that The Derma Co’s sunscreen had SPF50. As the hearing continues, this evidence will be crucial in deciding if Lakmé’s ads were factual or merely dragging down its rival.