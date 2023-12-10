Why Azim Premji is displeased with the state of Wipro

“Mr. Premji meets Thierry informally every quarter since the time he has joined, and this tradition continues. I also meet my father often to connect and benefit from his wisdom and experience," Rishad Premji said in an email response to a questionnaire. “The challenges of the industry do not take away from the fact that the Wipro stock has appreciated nearly 100% since the time Thierry joined. We do not comment on any forward-looking statements, and we guide for the quarter only."