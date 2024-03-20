Why Ben & Jerry’s Will Keep Its Progressive Politics After Unilever Divorce
Saabira Chaudhuri , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 Mar 2024, 10:54 PM IST
SummaryThe ice-cream brand is set to be part of a new, stand-alone business following years of tensions with its parent company.
When Unilever won a bidding war for Ben & Jerry’s in 2000, its ownership of the progressive purveyor of whimsically named ice creams was seen as a coup. Now it plans to unload the brand, putting an end to one of the corporate world’s more unusual and torturous partnerships.
