Why Ben & Jerry’s Will Keep Its Progressive Politics After Unilever Divorce

For many years the relationship between Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s was largely positive, even when the parent company didn’t agree with the brand’s stances. The pair tussled over changes to Ben & Jerry’s ingredient quality and an attempt to close a factory in Vermont but managed to settle their differences—quality specifications were agreed on and the factory wasn’t closed. In 2014 the brand was a vocal supporter of mandating labels for genetically modified ingredients, an effort its parent company opposed.