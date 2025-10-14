Why Broadcom’s bet on OpenAI is a big gamble

Broadcom’s agreement to develop huge numbers of chips and computing systems with OpenAI is being welcomed by investors. But it isn’t such a clear-cut win as the company’s stock is suggesting.
The deal capped a flurry of pacts between OpenAI and the world’s biggest AI chip suppliers, including Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices. All of them involve OpenAI spending billions of dollars on data centers stocked with hundreds of thousands of chips. Broadcom’s stock rose 9.9% Monday following news of its deal.
The scale of OpenAI’s deals is remarkable: together, they would involve filling data centers with chips and other computing infrastructure that consume 26 gigawatts of electricity—an amount that would dwarf what New York City uses at peak demand in the summer. And yet that is only about a tenth of what Chief Executive Sam Altman recently told employees he wanted to build in the next eight years.
The thing is, it isn’t clear how OpenAI is going to pay for all of it, including the deal with Broadcom. OpenAI’s revenue this year is expected to be around $13 billion, a substantial sum for a startup but nowhere close to enough to justify Altman’s exuberance. The company has told investors it won’t be profitable until 2029.
Of course, OpenAI hopes to grow revenue so fast that today’s talk of spending hundreds of billions of dollars on AI chips seems quaint within a few years. The story of AI, in Altman’s telling, is one of exponential growth where competitors who balk at risk-taking now fall behind later. Altman has discussed new tools to help finance his aspirations; realizing them increasingly involves large amounts of debt.
For Broadcom, though, it amounts to a big bet on a chancy customer. It could pay off handsomely: Bernstein Research analyst Stacy Rasgon estimated Monday that well in excess of $100 billion of additional revenue could be possible in the next three to four years from the deal. But it is a gamble, and there is reason to doubt whether Altman will achieve anything near the full extent of his ambitions.
Placing the bet in itself costs Broadcom, too. Building custom chips and AI computing infrastructure with OpenAI is expensive, and systems it develops with OpenAI aren’t easily transferable to other customers if OpenAI falters. In a recent discussion with Rasgon, Broadcom Chief Executive Hock Tan said while developing large AI systems would boost Broadcom’s earnings, they would dilute its gross margins, although he didn’t say by how much.
In this sense, Broadcom is making an even bigger bet on OpenAI than Nvidia or AMD. Those two are still competing for its attention, though, which could fuel price competition and further margin pressure for Broadcom. In a sign that Broadcom’s custom-chip business already is under competitive threat, Alphabet’s Google, the business’s anchor customer, has started working with Taiwan’s MediaTek on custom AI chips.
Investors seem content to ignore such concerns, as they have been for some time. Broadcom is essentially a mishmash of chip and software businesses that don’t often intersect, yet investors have been willing to pay a premium for its shares: They now trade at about 40 times next year’s earnings.
That is, to an extent, logical, as Tan’s ruthless focus on squeezing out efficiency and profits has produced a company with growing earnings and overall gross margins above 70%.
But it is still hard to explain why Broadcom’s forward-earnings ratio has hovered above that of Nvidia—far and away the market leader, and a company with a wider set of AI-chip customers—for most of this year.
Cozying up with OpenAI could set the stage for years of booming sales at Broadcom. With OpenAI’s future riding on a grandiose vision that lacks a clear financial model, though, investors shouldn’t see it as anything close to a sure thing.
Write to Asa Fitch at asa.fitch@wsj.com