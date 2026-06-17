Beat the peers, drop the stock: The brutal reality facing Cognizant’s CEO

During his first shareholder address, on 21 April 2023, Ravi Kumar Singisetti, who had taken over as Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s chief executive three months earlier, made a definite statement of purpose.
“I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead Cognizant, a company I have long admired, into its next era of growth,” he said.
Three years later, he appears to have delivered on that promise—the IT services company is indeed leading on many parameters. Last year, it reportedly secured three mega deals valued at a billion dollars or more and grew the fastest among India’s largest tech services firms.
While the company’s revenue grew 7% in 2025 to $21.1 billion, rivals Infosys Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd grew 4.6% and 6%, respectively, in 2025-26. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Wipro Ltd fared worse, reporting revenue declines.
Unlike the Indian IT companies, Cognizant, which is based out of Teaneck, New Jersey, follows the calendar year when reporting financial performance.
Apart from HCL Technologies, Cognizant has also outperformed its peers since Kumar took over in January 2023. Cognizant has since recorded a compound quarterly growth rate of 0.87%. TCS and Infosys grew at 0.58% and 0.61%, respectively, whereas Wipro reported a decline of 0.43%. HCL Technologies has outperformed them all, with a compound quarterly growth rate of 0.98%.
Cognizant’s investors are being rewarded as well. Shareholder returns, totalling $2.6 billion in 2026, is the highest in six years. And yet, they remain unhappy.
The company’s shares hit a six-year low on 13 May, closing at $45.97 apiece on Nasdaq. Cognizant’s market capitalization of $21.78 billion was also at its lowest that day. It was not a sudden dip. The company’s shares have fallen more than 38% since this year, more than that of TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro, each of which fell between 30% and 33%. And as part of a quarterly rebalance, Cognizant was even dropped from the Nasdaq-100 index, which includes the 100 largest non-financial companies.
The pertinent question then: Why are investors not impressed by Kumar’s show?
How he navigates this period of uncertainty will have a bearing on how Indian IT firms, and their leaders, navigate similar challenges going ahead—these headwinds span changing markets, tech landscapes, business models and investor perceptions.